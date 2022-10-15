Overview

Dr. Mark Fleisher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Fleisher works at Borland Groover in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.