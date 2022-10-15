Dr. Mark Fleisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Fleisher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Fleisher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Fleisher works at
Locations
Borland Groover Baptist Downtown836 Prudential Dr Ste 801, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 288-0433Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Doral Dental Specialist4800 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 398-7205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
the appt was unrushed and thorough. coming for a second opinion about my colitis was worth it. he was aware of my problems with anxiety and depression and was so kind and warm.
About Dr. Mark Fleisher, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1134125891
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hosp New York
- Lenox Hill Hosp New York
- Lenox
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
