Overview of Dr. Mark Flugman, MD

Dr. Mark Flugman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Flugman works at MARK S FLUGMAN, M.D. in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.