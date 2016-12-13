Dr. Mark Foehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Foehr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Foehr, MD
Dr. Mark Foehr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wyandanch, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Foehr's Office Locations
Martin Luther King Jr Family Health Center1556 Straight Path, Wyandanch, NY 11798 Directions (631) 854-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foehr delivered 2 of my 3 babies. He is the most amazing doctor (of any field) I have ever met. He's thorough, smart and patient. He has a wonderful personality. I Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Mark Foehr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144307299
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
