Overview of Dr. Mark Fontana, MD

Dr. Mark Fontana, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.