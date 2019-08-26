Dr. Forrest has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Forrest, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Forrest, MD
Dr. Mark Forrest, MD is an Urology Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, Pagosa Springs Medical Center and Southwest Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forrest's Office Locations
- 1 555 Rivergate Ste B1-106, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 247-0508
- 2 575 Rivergate Unit 209, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 259-0440
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Pagosa Springs Medical Center
- Southwest Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using Dr. Forest for several years now and highly recommend him. He is a strait forward guy, no bull! Dr. Forest is caring and knows his stuff!
About Dr. Mark Forrest, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1265469340
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Urology
