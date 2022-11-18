Overview

Dr. Mark Fortson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Fortson works at Southeastern Gastroenterology Associates PC in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.