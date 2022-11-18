See All Family Doctors in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Mark Foster, MD

Family Medicine
4.6 (131)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Foster, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Foster works at Saddleback Medical Group in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saddleback Medical Group
    24411 Health Center Dr, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Heartburn
Insomnia
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Heartburn

Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Heartburn
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood Allergy Testing
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Potassium Deficiency
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Cancer
Skin Infections
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tuberculosis Screening
Ulcer
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Varicose Veins
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr. Foster is interested in you the patient & listens to what you are saying. Up beat & kind. My recent “visit” was remote but he was through & took care of the issue very effectively.
    Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Foster, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548338908
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foster works at Saddleback Medical Group in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Foster’s profile.

    131 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.

