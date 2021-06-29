Overview of Dr. Mark Franklin, MD

Dr. Mark Franklin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Franklin works at Houston Methodist in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.