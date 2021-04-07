Dr. Mark Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Freeman, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Freeman, MD
Dr. Mark Freeman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital.

Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
-
1
Freeman Plastic Surgery Laser & MedSpa1855 Madison Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 881-5351Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Freeman Plastic Surgery Laser & MedSpa1923 N Moose Wilson Rd, Wilson, WY 83014 Directions (307) 201-7121Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freeman?
Dr Freeman has a wonderful staff. I'm receiving BBL treatments with Shasta. She is professional, knowledgeable and very kind. She wants me to have a good outcome from treatments. Courtney is also very helpful with scheduling appointments around my schedule. Thank you, JO
About Dr. Mark Freeman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1275552291
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinc
- Mayo Clinic
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Samford University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.