Overview of Dr. Mark Freeman, MD

Dr. Mark Freeman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Freeman works at Freeman Plastic Surgery Laser & MedSpa in Idaho Falls, ID with other offices in Wilson, WY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.