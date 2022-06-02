See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Mark Freeman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Freeman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (56)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Freeman, MD

Dr. Mark Freeman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Freeman works at Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daren Newfield, MD
Dr. Daren Newfield, MD
4.7 (202)
View Profile
Dr. Gary Voytik, DO
Dr. Gary Voytik, DO
4.3 (33)
View Profile
Dr. Dale Reed, MD
Dr. Dale Reed, MD
5.0 (59)
View Profile

Dr. Freeman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Erlanger Medical Center
    975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 778-7000
  2. 2
    979 E 3rd St Ste B200, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 778-2570
  3. 3
    Erlanger North Hospital
    632 Morrison Springs Rd Ste 202, Chattanooga, TN 37415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 778-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Freeman?

    Jun 02, 2022
    Dr. Freeman was very patient with me as I prepared myself for knee replacement. He took time to answer any questions I had and made sure I was comfortable with my decisions along the way. He is very kind and caring and left me completely at ease with having surgery. He is detail oriented and my incision looks great compared to others I have seen.
    Karen — Jun 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Freeman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Freeman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Freeman to family and friends

    Dr. Freeman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Freeman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Freeman, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Freeman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780667865
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freeman works at Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Freeman’s profile.

    Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Freeman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.