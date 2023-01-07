Dr. Mark Frenkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frenkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Frenkel, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Frenkel, MD
Dr. Mark Frenkel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Frenkel's Office Locations
Neuroscience and Spine Associates, P.L.1660 Medical Blvd Ste 200, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 566-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frenkel?
Dr. Frenkel is an outstanding surgeon. He recently replaced 3 discs in my neck due to degenerative disc disease. I was so frightened, but he did everything he could to help me understand the importance of the surgery and to allay my fears regarding the surgery itself. He did a wonderful job and after 3 months you can hardly see the scars on my neck. But most importantly I am no longer living in fear that I would fall or get into a car accident and end up in a wheelchair, due to the degeneration of my discs. I would recommend him to anyone considering neurosurgery.
About Dr. Mark Frenkel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1164869178
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frenkel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frenkel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frenkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Frenkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frenkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frenkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frenkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.