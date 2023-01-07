Overview of Dr. Mark Frenkel, MD

Dr. Mark Frenkel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Frenkel works at Neuroscience and Spine Associates, P.L. in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.