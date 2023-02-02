Overview of Dr. Mark Friedberg, MD

Dr. Mark Friedberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med|Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Friedberg works at Mid-Atlantic Eye Center in Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.