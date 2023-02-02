Dr. Mark Friedberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Friedberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Friedberg, MD
Dr. Mark Friedberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med|Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Friedberg's Office Locations
Mid-Atlantic Eye Center70 E Front St Fl 4, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 741-0858
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Friedberg is the consummate professional. He is serious, deliberate, and I am thrilled with the results of my surgery. I will recommend him to anyone who needs eye surgery.
About Dr. Mark Friedberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114999356
Education & Certifications
- Wash Natl Eye/Hosp Ctr
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med|Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
