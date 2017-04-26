Dr. Friedel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Friedel, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Friedel, MD
Dr. Mark Friedel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Friedel's Office Locations
Advanced ENT200 Bowman Dr Ste D285, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Friedel for my nose surgery and he was so professional and I never felt this good in 20 years. I suggest if you have a issue with your nose or ears that you go see him. Nice guy to. Glenn Markey
About Dr. Mark Friedel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972708139
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
