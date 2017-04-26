See All Otolaryngologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Mark Friedel, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (5)
16 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Mark Friedel, MD

Dr. Mark Friedel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Friedel works at Advanced ENT in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Friedel's Office Locations

  1
    Advanced ENT
    200 Bowman Dr Ste D285, Voorhees, NJ 08043

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Throat Pain
Ear Ache
Peritonsillar Abscess
Sinusitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Bell's Palsy
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Otitis Media
Otosclerosis
Outer Ear Infection
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Reaction
Allergies
Anosmia
Broken Nose
Cancer
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Laryngitis
Craniopharyngioma
Ear Disorders
Foreign Body in Nose
Head and Neck Cancer
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Hyperacusis
Leukoplakia
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Obstruction
Nasal Papillomas
Nasal Septal Perforation
Nose Cancer
Oral Cancer
Paranasal Sinus Cancer
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Pituitary Disease
Pituitary Tumor
Pulmonary Disease
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinonasal Undifferentiated Carcinoma
Sinus Cancer
Sinus Disorders
Sjögren's Syndrome
Skull Base Lesions
Skull Base Tumor
Sleep Disorders
Snoring
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Tongue Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 26, 2017
    About Dr. Mark Friedel, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    16 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1972708139
    Education & Certifications

    Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Umdnj-University Hospital
    Umdnj-University Hospital
    Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Friedel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedel has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

