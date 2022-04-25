Overview of Dr. Mark Friedman, DPM

Dr. Mark Friedman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Albany Podiatry in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.