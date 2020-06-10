Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Friedman, DO
Dr. Mark Friedman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North and Miami Valley Hospital South.
Telespecialists LLC9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 590-8477
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
Miami Valley Internal Medicine Associates30 E Apple St, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 208-4200
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
I never write reviews, but seeing a couple of people were negative, I felt the need to say that my experience with Dr. Friedman is all good. Never met him before. He reviewed my records before meeting, he asks questions and he listens. He prescribed a helpful medication (no need for a pain med), recommended tests that gave useful information and recommended me to another specialist who was great, and he follows up.
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
