Overview of Dr. Mark Friedman, DO

Dr. Mark Friedman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North and Miami Valley Hospital South.



Dr. Friedman works at TeleSpecialists, LLC in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Sunrise, FL and Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.