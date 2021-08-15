Overview of Dr. Mark Fritz, MD

Dr. Mark Fritz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Fritz works at Kentucky Clinic - Ear, Nose & Throat in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.