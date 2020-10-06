Dr. Mark Fritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Fritz, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Fritz, MD
Dr. Mark Fritz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University.
They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fritz's Office Locations
- 1 212 N Larkin Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 741-0666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Fritz for over 20 years; he is very thorough and will explain things, if asked. If you go to a medical doctor, you ask questions; why not an eye doctor? I love his staff and their flexibility in scheduling appointments; this is a great place to go for any eye/eyesight issues!
About Dr. Mark Fritz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1669509550
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
