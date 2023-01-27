Overview of Dr. Mark Fromer, MD

Dr. Mark Fromer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Fromer works at Fromer Eye Centers in Bronx, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Senile Cataracts and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.