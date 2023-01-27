Dr. Mark Fromer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fromer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Fromer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Fromer, MD
Dr. Mark Fromer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Fromer works at
Dr. Fromer's Office Locations
-
1
Fromer Eye Centers3130 Grand Concourse Ste 1J, Bronx, NY 10458 Directions (718) 741-3200
-
2
Mark D Fromer MD PC1966 3Rd Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 534-1020
-
3
Manhattan Office550 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 832-9228
-
4
Fromer Eye Centers10933 71st Rd Ste 2C, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 261-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fromer is a very patient, pleasant and fantastic doctor. I had a freak sport accident 5 yrs ago with my left eye( partial torn retina) . Dr. Fromer operated on me and basically safe my ( left) eye sight. Just had my annual check eye check up and it’s doing great . I’m so grateful dr Fromer for his excellent care.
About Dr. Mark Fromer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1164435780
Education & Certifications
- Man Eet Hospital
- St Vincent'S Hospital
- St Vincent's Hosp-Med Ctr
- Rutgers Medical School
- Hebrew University
- Ophthalmology
