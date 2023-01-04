Dr. Fruendt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- AL
- Dora
- Dr. Mark Fruendt, DO
Dr. Mark Fruendt, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Fruendt, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dora, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Fruendt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Alabama Urgent Care2371 Highway 78 Ste B, Dora, AL 35062 Directions (205) 255-7052
- 2 3319 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste C, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Walker Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Depression
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Infectious Diseases
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Injuries
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Wrist Sprain or Strain
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Fruendt?
Dr. Fruendt is beyond wonderful, he has taken such incredible care of myself and my husband with absolute compassion and courtesy. I have to say, he's the first doctor I've encountered to truly listen, take the necessary time, and take action. I came to him with a long list of issues as a young adult female (I've been told by other PCPs that my chart looks like I'm 30 years older, sadly) and he has been careful to address every need to educate me on long-term issues and immediate options while listening to my personal concerns. He's done all of this while making sure I feel completely confident and at ease with our action plans. He has already been there for us in the midst of a walk-in emergency and we'll be forever grateful. We feel so lucky to have stumbled into his office, and Ms. Kay is just the sweetest with an equal level of kindness and compassion.
About Dr. Mark Fruendt, DO
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1306164223
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama Birmingham Huntsville Campus
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Texas Chiropractic College
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fruendt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fruendt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fruendt works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fruendt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fruendt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fruendt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fruendt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.