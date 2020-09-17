Overview of Dr. Mark Fruiterman, MD

Dr. Mark Fruiterman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Fruiterman works at The Endocrine Group in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.