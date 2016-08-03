Dr. Mark Gabr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gabr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Gabr, MD
Dr. Mark Gabr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Gabr's Office Locations
1
Willamette Sleep Center180 Ramsgate Sq S, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 485-0672
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I like a doctor that is straight up with you. He tells you what you need. If you have any problems with the CPAP equipment he works with you to optimize it or change it as needed. He helps you fine tune. He is a bit dry but truly a good guy. I recommend him highly
About Dr. Mark Gabr, MD
Education & Certifications
- University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabr has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Sleep-Related Leg Cramp and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gabr speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabr.
