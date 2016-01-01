Overview

Dr. Mark Gage, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Great Plains Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gage works at BROOKHAVEN HOSPITAL in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Marijuana Addiction and Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.