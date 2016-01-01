Dr. Mark Gage, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gage, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Gage, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Great Plains Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Brookhaven Hospital201 S Garnett Rd, Tulsa, OK 74128 Directions (918) 877-2691
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Mark Gage, DO
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1972544138
Education & Certifications
- Ou College Of Medicine, Tulsa
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- California State University At San Bernardino
- Addiction Medicine
