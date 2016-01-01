See All Psychiatrists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Mark Gage, DO

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Gage, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Great Plains Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gage works at BROOKHAVEN HOSPITAL in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Marijuana Addiction and Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brookhaven Hospital
    201 S Garnett Rd, Tulsa, OK 74128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 877-2691

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • Great Plains Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Marijuana Addiction
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Treatment frequency



Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Mark Gage, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972544138
    Education & Certifications

    • Ou College Of Medicine, Tulsa
    • Tulsa Regional Medical Center
    • Western University Of Health Sciences
    • California State University At San Bernardino
    • Addiction Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Gage, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gage accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gage has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Marijuana Addiction and Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Gage has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gage.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

