Dr. Mark Galan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Galan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Galan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Galan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Associates of Northern Michigan PC4100 Park Forest Dr Ste 208, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 352-2260
-
2
Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital224 Park Ave, Frankfort, MI 49635 Directions (231) 352-2260
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galan?
Dr Galan is an excellent Doctor. He listened to my symptoms and answered questions before the colonoscopy. However, I would of liked to have talked with him after the colonoscopy to hear from him how the procedure went and if he had any advice i should know.
About Dr. Mark Galan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1023184819
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galan works at
Dr. Galan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Galan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.