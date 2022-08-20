Overview

Dr. Mark Galan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Galan works at Digestive Health Associates in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Frankfort, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.