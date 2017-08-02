Overview

Dr. Mark Gallardo, MD is a Dermatologist in Hattiesburg, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Gallardo works at Hattiesburg Clinic Dermatology in Hattiesburg, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.