Dr. Mark Gallardo, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Gallardo, MD
Dr. Mark Gallardo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Gallardo's Office Locations
El Paso Eye Surgeons1201 N Mesa St Ste G, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 542-0279
El Paso Eye Surgeons1200 Golden Key Cir Ste 163, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 593-1226
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Gallardo by another eye surgeon in Albuquerque. Dr. Gallardo removed cataracts in both eyes in preparation for a retina surgery with another specialist. I selected the premium IOL and astigmatism correction that insurance does not fully cover. The surgery provide a near and distant correction to both eyes. The surgery on each eye was smooth and recovery uneventful. I was able to toss the old, thick lens, glasses afterwards. Marisa, his MA, was very helpful.
About Dr. Mark Gallardo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659302099
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Texas Technical University
- University of Texas at El Paso
