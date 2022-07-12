Overview of Dr. Mark Galles, MD

Dr. Mark Galles, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Galles works at Warren Clinic Internal Medicine - William Building in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.