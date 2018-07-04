See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Mark Ganjianpour, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Ganjianpour, MD

Dr. Mark Ganjianpour, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.

Dr. Ganjianpour works at Tower Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ganjianpour's Office Locations

    Tower Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    6330 San Vicente Blvd Ste 310, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 855-0751
    Tower Orthopaedics
    8670 Wilshire Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 855-0751

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Olympia Medical Center

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Runner's Knee
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jul 04, 2018
    Mark is an amazing surgeon with experstiese and honesty, i highyl recomend him, he did my knee surgery and im back and in my feet and doing all the normal activities i usetoo!!
    — Jul 04, 2018
    About Dr. Mark Ganjianpour, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447229570
    Education & Certifications

    • Valley Presbyterian Hospital
    • Orlando Regional Healthcare
    • University of Florida
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
