See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Mark Gaon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Gaon, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (17)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Gaon, MD

Dr. Mark Gaon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Gaon works at Bonnie V Bock Inc in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
4.9 (88)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
4.3 (42)
View Profile
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Gaon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bonnie V Bock Inc
    1501 Superior Ave Ste 300, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 642-3424
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Newport Beach
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 301, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 640-4115
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gaon?

    Feb 10, 2021
    Dr Marc Gaon is a terrific plastic surgeon. He did right by me. If it wasn't for his Patient Coordinator, Chrissy Donatelli, I might have backed out. She is totally professional and has knowledge about the procedures and is a total asset to his practice. Dr. Gaon was very courteous and explained what I needed. But Chrissy patiently answered my phone questions and couldn't be more helpful I
    Jill Muro — Feb 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Gaon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Gaon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gaon to family and friends

    Dr. Gaon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gaon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Gaon, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Gaon, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275770471
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Methodist Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cedars-Sina Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Gaon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gaon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaon works at Bonnie V Bock Inc in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gaon’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Gaon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.