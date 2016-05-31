Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Gardner, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Gardner, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
Dr. Gardner works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of the Palm Beaches10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 100, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 798-1649
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He takes time to listen . He is very through and I find him very likeable.
About Dr. Mark Gardner, MD
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.