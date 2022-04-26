Dr. Mark Gardner, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gardner, DDS
Dr. Mark Gardner, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA.
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery7481 Right Flank Rd Ste 100, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 559-5416Monday11:00am - 6:00pmTuesday11:00am - 6:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the moment I entered the front door, it was a pleasant experience. The staff at the desk were friendly and professional. During my first visit I completed the forms and was called by the medical staff to review forms and ask questions and they made sure they answered my questions fully. Dr Gardnered came in and discussed the necessary procedure and answered my questions. On my second visit the medical staff talked to me about the procedure and when Dr Gardner came in, he wanted to know if I had any questions. I don't remember the procedure because I was asleep .After the procedure they wanted to make certain I was OK. My son came in and they explained things to him. I must say it was a pleasant dental experience and did not have any issues other than a little soreness and swelling. Highly recommend Dr Gardner and staff.
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1396279949
