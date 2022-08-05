Overview of Dr. Mark Gardner, DO

Dr. Mark Gardner, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Gardner works at UPMC Orthopaedic Care in Hermitage, PA with other offices in New Castle, PA and Farrell, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.