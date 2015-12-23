See All Neurosurgeons in Two Rivers, WI
Dr. Mark Gardon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Gardon, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Gardon, MD

Dr. Mark Gardon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Two Rivers, WI. 

Dr. Gardon works at BayCare Clinic Neurological Surgeons in Two Rivers, WI with other offices in Marinette, WI, Oconto, WI and Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kendall Lee, MD
Dr. Kendall Lee, MD
4.2 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Spinner, MD
Dr. Robert Spinner, MD
3.9 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Terence Burns, MD
Dr. Terence Burns, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Gardon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Health Center in Two Rivers
    5300 Memorial Dr, Two Rivers, WI 54241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 376-3876
  2. 2
    Aurora Bay Area Health Center in Marinette
    4061 Old Peshtigo Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 732-1110
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Bellin Health Oconto Hospital and Medical Clinic
    820 Arbutus Ave, Oconto, WI 54153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 376-3876
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Aurora BayCare Neuroscience Institute - Neurological Surgeons
    2845 Greenbrier Rd # 360, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8354
  5. 5
    Bellin Health Shore Drive
    3200 Shore Dr, Marinette, WI 54143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 376-3876
  6. 6
    Aurora BayCare Neuroscience Institute - Neurological Surgeons
    2845 Greenbrier Rd # 360, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center - Springdale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Neuroplasty
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Neuroplasty
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gardon?

    Dec 23, 2015
    Dr. Gardon diagnosis of my back problem was spot on. I had been to Prevea for my back problem and he saw something totally different on the same MRI than two other neurology professionals did. I wish I had seen Dr. Gardon first, I wouldn't have lost so much strength in my leg and been off of work so long.
    Chuck Edlebeck in Green bay, WI — Dec 23, 2015
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Gardon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Gardon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gardon to family and friends

    Dr. Gardon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gardon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Gardon, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Gardon, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366470544
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Gardon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gardon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gardon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gardon has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Gardon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.