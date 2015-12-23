Dr. Mark Gardon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gardon, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Gardon, MD
Dr. Mark Gardon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Two Rivers, WI.
Dr. Gardon's Office Locations
Aurora Health Center in Two Rivers5300 Memorial Dr, Two Rivers, WI 54241 Directions (888) 376-3876
Aurora Bay Area Health Center in Marinette4061 Old Peshtigo Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (715) 732-1110Tuesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pm
Bellin Health Oconto Hospital and Medical Clinic820 Arbutus Ave, Oconto, WI 54153 Directions (888) 376-3876Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Aurora BayCare Neuroscience Institute - Neurological Surgeons2845 Greenbrier Rd # 360, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8354
Bellin Health Shore Drive3200 Shore Dr, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (888) 376-3876
Aurora BayCare Neuroscience Institute - Neurological Surgeons2845 Greenbrier Rd # 360, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gardon diagnosis of my back problem was spot on. I had been to Prevea for my back problem and he saw something totally different on the same MRI than two other neurology professionals did. I wish I had seen Dr. Gardon first, I wouldn't have lost so much strength in my leg and been off of work so long.
About Dr. Mark Gardon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1366470544
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Neurosurgery
