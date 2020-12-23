Dr. Garfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Garfield, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Garfield, MD
Dr. Mark Garfield, MD is a Pulmonologist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Garfield works at
Dr. Garfield's Office Locations
Cardio-pulmonary Associates Medical Group Inc. A Professional Corp.60 Garden Ct Ste 220, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 646-8570
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors I have had help me.
About Dr. Mark Garfield, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1669555355
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Garfield accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Garfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Garfield works at
Dr. Garfield has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Garfield. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.
