Overview of Dr. Mark Garnaas, MD

Dr. Mark Garnaas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Butte, MT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Pen Bay Medical Center.



Dr. Garnaas works at Scl Health Medical Group - Butte Ob-gyn in Butte, MT with other offices in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy and Fluid Contrast Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.