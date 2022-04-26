Dr. Mark Garrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Garrett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Phoenix Office2910 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-6281Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Barrow Neurosurgical Associates, Ltd485 S Dobson Rd Ste 101, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 917-5600
Barrow Brain and Spine1875 W Frye Rd Ste 300, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 917-5600Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
. . . Only 10% survive a break like that and the ones that do are in a wheelchair for life. Dr. Garrett just happened to still be in the hospital at 11:30 p.m. and began my care immediately, with traction, surgery with rods and pins, and a halo (not the kind for angels:-) for some months. I was extremely lucky that my spinal cord wasn't injured and I am back to my life as before, except for a bit less range of motion in rotating my head. I am eternally grateful to Dr. Mark Garrett, the man who saved my life.
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Emory University
- Brigham Young University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrett has seen patients for Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garrett speaks Portuguese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.
