Overview of Dr. Mark Garrett, MD

Dr. Mark Garrett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Garrett works at Barrow Neurosurgical Associates in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.