Dr. Mark Garza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crowley, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.



Dr. Garza works at Southwest Sports and Spine Center in Crowley, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Cleburne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.