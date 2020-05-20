See All Family Doctors in Crowley, TX
Dr. Mark Garza, MD

Family Medicine
3.7 (29)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Garza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crowley, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.

Dr. Garza works at Southwest Sports and Spine Center in Crowley, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Cleburne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Sports and Spine Center
    1005 S CROWLEY RD, Crowley, TX 76036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 294-0934
  2. 2
    Southwest Sports and Spine Center
    1307 8th Ave Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 294-0934
  3. 3
    Virtue Anesthesia Pllc
    209 Saint Louis Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 294-0934
  4. 4
    Girling Hospice Texas By Harden Healthcare
    131 S Westmeadow Dr Ste 300, Cleburne, TX 76033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 294-0934
  5. 5
    Southwest Sports and Spine Center
    7148 Trail Lake Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 294-0934

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WHS East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 20, 2020
    Dr Garza is an AMAZING and compassionate man. My 1st bisit he actually sat and listened to all of my concerns and I've got a lengthy and complicated medical history. That may sound like a small thing but I assure you that it is not! Unfortunately I have experienced many Drs that want to rush you in and out like cattle. Your just a number. But not with Dr Garza! His nurse staff is amazing as well. Very friendly and compassionate as well. I would recommend Dr Garza to anyone that needs the kind of specialty care that he provides!
    John Herod — May 20, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Mark Garza, MD
    About Dr. Mark Garza, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548436934
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.