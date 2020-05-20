Dr. Mark Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Garza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Garza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crowley, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Dr. Garza works at
Locations
Southwest Sports and Spine Center1005 S CROWLEY RD, Crowley, TX 76036 Directions (817) 294-0934
Southwest Sports and Spine Center1307 8th Ave Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 294-0934
Virtue Anesthesia Pllc209 Saint Louis Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 294-0934
Girling Hospice Texas By Harden Healthcare131 S Westmeadow Dr Ste 300, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (817) 294-0934
Southwest Sports and Spine Center7148 Trail Lake Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Directions (817) 294-0934
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Garza is an AMAZING and compassionate man. My 1st bisit he actually sat and listened to all of my concerns and I've got a lengthy and complicated medical history. That may sound like a small thing but I assure you that it is not! Unfortunately I have experienced many Drs that want to rush you in and out like cattle. Your just a number. But not with Dr Garza! His nurse staff is amazing as well. Very friendly and compassionate as well. I would recommend Dr Garza to anyone that needs the kind of specialty care that he provides!
About Dr. Mark Garza, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548436934
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garza accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garza works at
Dr. Garza speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.
