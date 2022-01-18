Overview of Dr. Mark Gasparini, DPM

Dr. Mark Gasparini, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Gasparini works at Foot Specialists of Long Island in Massapequa, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.