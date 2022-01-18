See All Podiatrists in Massapequa, NY
Dr. Mark Gasparini, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (29)
Map Pin Small Massapequa, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Gasparini, DPM

Dr. Mark Gasparini, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Gasparini works at Foot Specialists of Long Island in Massapequa, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gasparini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mauro Gasparini MD
    119 New York Ave, Massapequa, NY 11758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 804-9038
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Mark Gasparini since early 2020 for a number of different foot problems and being a diabetic. Mr. Gasparini has treated and taken cared every possible problem that I have and still looking after my foot care and well being. He is very caring, conscientious, very knowledgeable, ultimate professional, friendly and just a wonderful doctor. Highly recommended. Josie Penzes - January 18, 2022
    Josie Penzes — Jan 18, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Gasparini, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1013000405
    Education & Certifications

    • Podiatric Surgical Residency, Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • Fairfield University
