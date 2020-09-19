Dr. Mark Genovesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genovesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Genovesi, MD
Dr. Mark Genovesi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
New York Robotic Thoracic and Endovascular Surgeons PC8318 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 748-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Amazing dr. Kind compassionate confident and great at what he does.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
