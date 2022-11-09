See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brownsburg, IN
Dr. Mark Gentry, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (10)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Gentry, MD

Dr. Mark Gentry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownsburg, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Gentry works at New Life Associates in Brownsburg, IN with other offices in Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gentry's Office Locations

    New Life Associates Brownsburg
    5492 N Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 210, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    New Life Associates PC
    112 Hospital Ln Ste 200, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Gentry, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1144260191
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Meth Hosp of Indiana
    Internship
    • Meth Hosp of Indiana
    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Gentry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gentry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gentry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gentry has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gentry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

