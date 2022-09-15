See All Psychiatrists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Mark George, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Charleston, SC
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark George, MD

Dr. Mark George, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. George works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. George's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry
    67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 15, 2022
    Enthusiastic about achieving wellness for the patient.
    — Sep 15, 2022
    About Dr. Mark George, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1205944154
    Education & Certifications

    • Natl Inst Mental Hlth|Queen Square
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    • South Carolina U, College of Medicine
    • Neurology and Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. George has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. George works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. George’s profile.

    Dr. George has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

