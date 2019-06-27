Overview of Dr. Mark Georgiadis, MD

Dr. Mark Georgiadis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Georgiadis works at Oncology Hematology Association in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.