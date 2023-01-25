See All Neurosurgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Mark Gerber, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (84)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Gerber, MD

Dr. Mark Gerber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Gerber works at Neuroscience & Spine Associates in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gerber's Office Locations

    Neuroscience and Spine Associates
    Neuroscience and Spine Associates
8380 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 320, Fort Myers, FL 33919
(239) 437-1121
    Neuroscience and Spine Associates, P.L.
    Neuroscience and Spine Associates, P.L.
6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119
(239) 649-1662
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    N.a.s.a
    N.a.s.a
877 111th Ave N Ste 1, Naples, FL 34108
(239) 594-8002
    3451 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 601, Naples, FL 34109
(239) 649-1662

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr Gerber diagnosed and prescribed successful treatment for excruciating leg pain. During the follow up visit prognosis for potential further episodes was discussed and Dr. Gerber answered my questions and concerns as well as advising rehab for my knee.
    Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Mark Gerber, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396744397
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS
