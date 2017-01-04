Overview of Dr. Mark Gerber, MD

Dr. Mark Gerber, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital, Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago, Evanston Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.



Dr. Gerber works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.