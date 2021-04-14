See All Gastroenterologists in Aurora, CO
Dr. Mark Gerich, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Gerich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Gerich works at University of Colorado Crohn's & Colitis Center in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Colorado Crohn's & Colitis Center
    1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 848-2777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Treatment frequency



Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 14, 2021
    Dr. Mark is by far the best Gastro I have ever seen or interacted with. I have seen several Gastro doctors across multiple states as I've moved for work and manage my Crohns Disease at the same time - Dr. Mark is hands down the best at what he does. He treats you like a person and doesn't talk to you like a brick wall like most doctors. My favorite thing in a Doctor is someone that treats you as an individual and not a set of symptoms with a one size fits all mentality. He listens to your concerns, takes the time to answer your questions, and reads up on your case prior to your visit to cut out wasted time.
    Josh — Apr 14, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Gerich, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578549754
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Program
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Gerich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerich works at University of Colorado Crohn's & Colitis Center in Aurora, CO. View the full address on Dr. Gerich’s profile.

    Dr. Gerich has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

