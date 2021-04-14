Dr. Mark Gerich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gerich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Gerich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Gerich works at
Locations
-
1
University of Colorado Crohn's & Colitis Center1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerich?
Dr. Mark is by far the best Gastro I have ever seen or interacted with. I have seen several Gastro doctors across multiple states as I've moved for work and manage my Crohns Disease at the same time - Dr. Mark is hands down the best at what he does. He treats you like a person and doesn't talk to you like a brick wall like most doctors. My favorite thing in a Doctor is someone that treats you as an individual and not a set of symptoms with a one size fits all mentality. He listens to your concerns, takes the time to answer your questions, and reads up on your case prior to your visit to cut out wasted time.
About Dr. Mark Gerich, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1578549754
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Program
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerich works at
Dr. Gerich has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.