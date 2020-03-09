Overview

Dr. Mark Gershenbaum, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Gershenbaum works at Centrastate Medical Center EMR in Freehold, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.