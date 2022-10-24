See All Ophthalmologists in Canton, OH
Dr. Mark A Gersman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (39)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark A Gersman, MD

Dr. Mark A Gersman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Kresge Eye Inst Wayne State U

Dr. Gersman works at Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gersman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc.
    4676 Douglas Cir NW, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 494-1116
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:45pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Macular Hole
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Macular Hole
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark A Gersman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1205839552
    Education & Certifications

    • Kresge Eye Inst Wayne State U
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Riverside Hosp
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark A Gersman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gersman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gersman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gersman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gersman works at Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc in Canton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Gersman’s profile.

    Dr. Gersman has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gersman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Gersman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gersman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gersman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gersman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

