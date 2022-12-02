See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. Mark Getelman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (211)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Getelman, MD

Dr. Mark Getelman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida.

Dr. Getelman works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Knee Sprain and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Getelman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute - Thousand Oaks
    375 Rolling Oaks Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 497-7015
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Knee Sprain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Knee Sprain
Rotator Cuff Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 211 ratings
    Patient Ratings (211)
    5 Star
    (196)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Everything went smoothly &staff is excellent.
    Kim m — Dec 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mark Getelman, MD
    About Dr. Mark Getelman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275569832
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    Internship
    • General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
