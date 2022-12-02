Overview of Dr. Mark Getelman, MD

Dr. Mark Getelman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida.



Dr. Getelman works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Knee Sprain and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.