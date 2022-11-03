Overview of Dr. Mark Getz, MD

Dr. Mark Getz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Graham Hospital Association, Osf Holy Family Medical Center, Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center, Osf Saint Paul Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Saint Margaret's Health Peru, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center -West Burlington and St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley.



Dr. Getz works at OSF Medical Group - Rheumatology in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.