Dr. Mark Ghegan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Ghegan, MD

Dr. Mark Ghegan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Mount Pleasant Hospital.

Dr. Ghegan works at Charleston ENT - West Ashley in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC, SUMMERVILLE, SC and Moncks Corner, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ghegan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Mt. Pleasant Office
    2295 Henry Tecklenburg Dr, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 766-7103
  2. 2
    Surgery Center Of Charleston
    1849 Savage Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 576-2600
  3. 3
    Charleston Ent Associates LLC
    180 Wingo Way Ste 103, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 216-8774
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Charleston ENT Associates
    3510 N Highway 17 Ste 135, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 654-7494
  5. 5
    West Ashley
    2005 2nd Ave, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 766-7103
  6. 6
    Lowcountry Women's Specialists
    5000 Epson Plantation Dr Ste A, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 329-0785

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • Mount Pleasant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Ghegan, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Ghegan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043308448
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Ghegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghegan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghegan has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghegan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghegan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

