Dr. Mark Gibbs, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Little Rock, AR
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Gibbs, MD

Dr. Mark Gibbs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. 

Dr. Gibbs works at Surgical Clinic Central AR in Little Rock, AR with other offices in El Dorado, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Dr. Gibbs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Clinic Of Central AR
    9500 Kanis Rd Ste 501, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 227-9080
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    South Arkansas Surgical Specialists
    620 W Grove St Ste 201, El Dorado, AR 71730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 875-5580
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia
Appendicitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Mark Gibbs, MD

    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

